Girl, 12, dies after accidentally shooting herself on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 12-year-old girl is dead after accidentally shooting herself in the abdomen in the South Shore neighborhood.

The terrifying call came in at 6:52 p.m., when the 12-year-old girl suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the abdomen in an apartment in the 7100 block of South Constance Avenue.

It appears the victim's mother is the one who discovered the child and called 911. Dispatch audio indicated there were other children on the scene.

Police said the 12-year-old girl was transported to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital, where she died less than an hour later.

The 911 dispatch audio reveals that the gun was taken from a lockbox inside the home. The gun was recovered at the scene.

Police late Sunday were still investigating the horrific incident.

It remained unclear how the child got access to the gun.

No one was in custody late Sunday, and Wentworth Area detectives are investigating.