Watch CBS News
Local News

Girl, 12, dies after accidentally shooting herself on Chicago's South Side

By Andrew Ramos

/ CBS Chicago

Girl, 12, dies of accidental self-inflicted gunshot on Chicago's South Side
Girl, 12, dies of accidental self-inflicted gunshot on Chicago's South Side 01:28

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 12-year-old girl is dead after accidentally shooting herself in the abdomen in the South Shore neighborhood.

The terrifying call came in at 6:52 p.m., when the 12-year-old girl suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the abdomen in an apartment in the 7100 block of South Constance Avenue.

It appears the victim's mother is the one who discovered the child and called 911. Dispatch audio indicated there were other children on the scene.

Police said the 12-year-old girl was transported to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital, where she died less than an hour later.

The 911 dispatch audio reveals that the gun was taken from a lockbox inside the home. The gun was recovered at the scene.

Police late Sunday were still investigating the horrific incident.

It remained unclear how the child got access to the gun.

No one was in custody late Sunday, and Wentworth Area detectives are investigating.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.