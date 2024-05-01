Georgia woman charged with first-degree murder in 2023 South Chicago shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was charged in connection to the shooting death of a 26-year-old woman in South Chicago last year.

Shaunaria Watson, 31, of Covington, Georgia, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.

Chicago police said Watson was identified as the suspect who shot and killed the victim just before 5 a.m. on May 12, 2023, in the 8500 block of South Commercial Avenue.

She was found in Dekalb County, Georgia, and was extradited back to Chicago, police said.

Watson was scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Wednesday.

No further information was immediately available.