Gas prices moving down since recorded highs in June

By CBS Chicago Team

CHCIAGO (CBS) --  Gas prices have pulled back from the record highs suffered through in mid-June. 

AAA said the national average for regular gas is $4.53 a gallon. Gas prices in Chicago are also falling. In the city, the average is $5.65 a gallon. It was more than $6.00 a month ago.

And in the suburbs, the average price is $5.34 a gallon, down 54 cents since June.

First published on July 18, 2022 / 11:54 AM

First published on July 18, 2022 / 11:54 AM

