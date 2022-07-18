Gas prices moving down since recorded highs in June
CHCIAGO (CBS) -- Gas prices have pulled back from the record highs suffered through in mid-June.
AAA said the national average for regular gas is $4.53 a gallon. Gas prices in Chicago are also falling. In the city, the average is $5.65 a gallon. It was more than $6.00 a month ago.
And in the suburbs, the average price is $5.34 a gallon, down 54 cents since June.
