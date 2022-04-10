Gas prices going down -- but Illinois prices are highest in Midwest

Gas prices going down -- but Illinois pirces are highest in Midwest

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Slowly -- and only a matter of cents -- gas prices are creeping downward. In Illinois the average gallon of unleaded gas was $4.36 Saturday. That is two cents less than Friday and down 16 cents from last month.

But there is something unusual. The highest prices are on the west coast. Most of the lower prices are in the Midwest -- except Illinois.

Meanwhile the higher than usual cost of diesel is putting a strain on school systems.

"The stress because you have to go back and look at your budget like, 'Okae, are we going to make it?'"

Some districts are rethinking routes to cut costs or trying to use COVID funds to offset the budget gaps. Others are switching to propane fueled buses, which cost about half as much as diesel to run.