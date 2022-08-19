Watch CBS News
Gas prices fluctuating again, but likely to drop up to 35 cents per gallon in late September in Chicago

By CBS Chicago Team

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Gas prices are doing that up/down dance again.

This week they are up. The average price for unleaded in Chicago will run you $4.99 per gallon, more than a dollar over the national average.

However, that's still down significantly from a month ago, when a gallon of regular unleaded averaged $5.63 a gallon in Chicago.

GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan said "it could be a bit of a bumpy ride" for drivers heading into the end of summer and the start of the new school year.

"The decline will likely fizzle out. Oil prices have rebounded slightly. A lot of what's factoring into what we pay, and what we will pay, is economic data. When summer concludes, I think we will see lower prices, especially into late September. That's when Chicago switches back to cheaper winter gasoline, and with it likely a 25 cent to 35 cent a gallon drop," De Haan said.

First published on August 19, 2022 / 4:22 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

