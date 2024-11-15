Video shows suspect attack officer with machete-like weapon before deadly police shooting in Gary, Indiana

Video shows man attack officer with machete before deadly police shooting in Gary, Indiana

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Newly released videos show a man attacking an undercover Gary police officer with a machete-like weapon earlier this week during an undercover sting, before police shot and killed the suspect.

Police have said, around 12:20 p.m. Wednesday, officers were conducting an undercover operation as part of an investigation into a string of robberies stemming from fake social media marketplace sales.

During the operation, the suspect tried to rob an undercover officer, and attacked him with a machete-style weapon. Another officer shot the suspect, a 21-year-old man who was taken into custody, and taken to a hospital, where he died.

Body camera video shows the undercover officer approaching the suspect and asking "you got the Playstation?"

The two continue talking and the suspect – wearing a hoodie and carrying a black backpack – asks, "you got the cash, sir?"

When the officer asks to check out the bag, the two start walking across the street, and once they reach the curb, the suspect suddenly swings at the officer with a large machete-like blade.

Video captured by a drone overhead during the sting operation shows the suspect narrowly missing the officer's head as he ducks out of the way.

Both the drone video and body camera footage show the suspect chasing the officer across the street, as a second officer runs up and shoots the suspect.

The undercover officer, a 32-year veteran of the force, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting.