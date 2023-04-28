Illinois Gaming Board approves move of 2 casinos in Joliet, Aurora
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Illinois Gaming Board has approved moving two casinos in the suburbs.
The Hollywood casinos in Joliet and Aurora are moving to new buildings.
The Aurora Casino is relocating from downtown to near the Chicago Premium Outlets on I-88.
Last fall, some critics of the Aurora project told our Chris Tye they were upset with the speed of the vote and the lack of public comment.
