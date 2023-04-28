Watch CBS News
Local News

Illinois Gaming Board approves move of 2 casinos in Joliet, Aurora

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Aurora, Joliet casinos approved for relocation by Gaming Board
Aurora, Joliet casinos approved for relocation by Gaming Board 00:23

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Illinois Gaming Board has approved moving two casinos in the suburbs.

The Hollywood casinos in Joliet and Aurora are moving to new buildings.

The Aurora Casino is relocating from downtown to near the Chicago Premium Outlets on I-88.

Last fall, some critics of the Aurora project told our Chris Tye they were upset with the speed of the vote and the lack of public comment.

First published on April 28, 2023 / 8:52 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.