Watch CBS News
Local News

Funeral services for Kane County K9 Hudson happening Thursday

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Funeral services for K9 Hudson happening Thursday
Funeral services for K9 Hudson happening Thursday 00:26

KANE COUNTY, Ill. (CBS) -- A funeral service is planned today for fallen K9 officer, Hudson.

He was killed while responding to an armed carjacker in Kane County last week.

Services begin at 11 a.m. with a public walkthrough at Harter Middle School followed by a police K9 walkthrough.

Hudson will be given a full honor police funeral.

The K9 first joined the Kane County Sheriff's Office in 2020 and has been credited for tracking more than 100 criminal offenders and missing persons in his short career, police said. 

He was also responsible for apprehending several violent offenders and helped locate numerous items for evidence.   

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on June 1, 2023 / 6:54 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.