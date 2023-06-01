Funeral services for Kane County K9 Hudson happening Thursday

KANE COUNTY, Ill. (CBS) -- A funeral service is planned today for fallen K9 officer, Hudson.

He was killed while responding to an armed carjacker in Kane County last week.

Services begin at 11 a.m. with a public walkthrough at Harter Middle School followed by a police K9 walkthrough.

Hudson will be given a full honor police funeral.

The K9 first joined the Kane County Sheriff's Office in 2020 and has been credited for tracking more than 100 criminal offenders and missing persons in his short career, police said.

He was also responsible for apprehending several violent offenders and helped locate numerous items for evidence.