Funeral to be held Saturday for mother murdered inside garage on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Family and loved ones will gather to honor a Chicago woman who was killed by a man her family says was her co-worker.
Sierra Jamison, 30, was strangled inside her garage in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood.
Police arrested and charged Lawrence Boyle, 63, in her murder.
Prosecutors say Boyle allegedly waited inside Jamison's garage before killing her.
Jamison's funeral is scheduled for 10:30 Saturday at the Christ Temple Apostolic Faith Church near Ogden and Ashland, on the city's Near West Side.
