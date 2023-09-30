Watch CBS News
Local News

Funeral to be held Saturday for mother murdered inside garage on Chicago's South Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Funeral to be held for woman murdered inside South Side garage
Funeral to be held for woman murdered inside South Side garage 00:29

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Family and loved ones will gather to honor a Chicago woman who was killed by a man her family says was her co-worker.

Sierra Jamison, 30, was strangled inside her garage in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood.

Police arrested and charged Lawrence Boyle, 63, in her murder.

Prosecutors say Boyle allegedly waited inside Jamison's garage before killing her.

Jamison's funeral is scheduled for 10:30 Saturday at the Christ Temple Apostolic Faith Church near Ogden and Ashland, on the city's Near West Side. 

First published on September 30, 2023 / 10:16 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.