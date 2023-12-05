Funeral being held Tuesday for Limo driver killed on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A funeral will be held Tuesday for a Chicago limo driver who was murdered while working in the West Side's North Austin neighborhood on Sunday.

A large crowd is expected to gather at the Muslim Community Center to honor Mohammed Al Hijoj on Tuesday afternoon.

A witness said Al Hijoj was driving a car with four additional males inside around 5:36 p.m., in the 1700 block of North Lotus Avenue, when it came to a stop. Shots were then heard, and the four males exited the car and fled the scene, police said.

Al Hijoj, 39, suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood in critical condition and was pronounced dead a short time later.

Family members said Al Hijoj was a husband, a father of three, and a well-known and respected driver.

A memorial with candles and his picture marked the scene Monday. His sister is heartbroken at the thought of his family left behind.

"He has his son, he's 6 months - the youngest one. He's 6 months now. And his oldest one - he's now, I think 18 months," said Kawkab Al Hijoj. "He has a lot of dreams with his small family."

Al Hijoj's body will be flown back to his native country of Jordan.