Chicago First Alert Weather: Full sun, cooler temps lakeside for Friday

Chicago First Alert Weather: It's going to warm up

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We'll have a full sun on Friday with slightly cooler temperatures lakeside.

In fact, through the weekend we will have cooler conditions near the shoreline, according to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist.

Lake Michigan's water temperature is in the upper 50s. A ridge of high pressure will park across our region keeping conditions dry and warm through at least the middle of next week.

FRIDAY: SUNNY. HIGH 69.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 75.

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 77.

MEMORIAL DAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 80.

