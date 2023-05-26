Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Full sun, cooler temps lakeside for Friday

By Mary Kay Kleist

Chicago First Alert Weather: It's going to warm up
CHICAGO (CBS) -- We'll have a full sun on Friday with slightly cooler temperatures lakeside.

In fact, through the weekend we will have cooler conditions near the shoreline, according to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist. 

Lake Michigan's water temperature is in the upper 50s. A ridge of high pressure will park across our region keeping conditions dry and warm through at least the middle of next week.

FRIDAY: SUNNY. HIGH 69.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 75.

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 77.

MEMORIAL DAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 80.

First published on May 25, 2023 / 10:39 PM

