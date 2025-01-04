Hockey fans came prepared as first-ever Frozen Confines series lived up to its name at Wrigley Field

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It was definitely hockey weather on Friday and Saturday at Wrigley Field for the first-ever Frozen Confines outdoor college hockey series.

After the Ohio State men's hockey team topped Michigan 4-3 on Friday, the Ohio State women's team skated to a 3-3 tie against Wisconsin on Saturday, and the Buckeyes won the shootout to earn the extra point in the standings.

The top-ranked Michigan State men's hockey team took on Wisconsin in Saturday's nightcap, while Notre Dame and Penn State's men's hockey teams skated to a 3-3 tie in the second game of Friday's doubleheader, with the Fighting Irish winning the shootout to gain a point in the standings.

The back-to-back doubleheaders on Friday and Saturday were the first outdoor college hockey games ever played at Wrigley Field, and despite biting cold for both games, fans came prepared for the first-ever Frozen Confines series.

With all of the schools skating in the weekend's games being from northern states, fans said they were aware cold temperatures were likely for early January.

Beanies bouncing down the sidewalk, a sea of bundled sports fans made their way to an ice-cold competition in below-freezing temperatures.

"Everyone knew exactly what they were getting themselves into in January with an outdoor game so it'll be exciting," said Wisconsin fan Andrew Bahl. "I mean, how often do you get a chance to do something like this? So it was worth the roll of the dice, I think."

Some came with a strategy as sharp as the skates, bundling up and bringing blankets.

I grew up in the UP [Upper Peninsula of Michigan], so we prepare accordingly, so we got this," Michigan State graduate Sara Gilmore said.

Holly Frain, visiting from St. Louis, dressed in plenty of layers.

"I am going to wear leggings and then sweatpants and then snow pants," she said.

Others, like Holly's sister Kerry, might have regretted their clothing choices.

"My dad told me I had to pack my own clothes, so I didn't pack that much clothes, so I'm gonna be kind of cold, so I'm kind of scared," she said.

Meantime, city officials took extra security precautions ahead of the game. Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd), who chairs the City Council Public Safety Committee, said the city increased the number of mobile vehicle barriers around Wrigley Field in the wake of the deadly New Year's Day truck attack in New Orleans.

Hopkins said the city has 170 such barriers, 100 of them purchased for the Democratic National Convention in August. He said the city wants to buy more of the barriers, which cost $1,200 each.