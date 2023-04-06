Friend remembers Chicago firefighter who died battling Gold Coast high rise blaze

CHICAGO (CBS) – As we learn more about Chicago Fire Lt. Jan Tchoryk's death due to natural causes fighting the fire at a Gold Coast high rise on Wednesday, those who knew him described him as a dear friend.

CBS 2's Sabrina Franza spoke to one of his friend who said Tchoryk was devoted to his family and the fire department.

The fire at 1212 Lake Shore Drive on Wednesday would be Tchoryk's last call. He was a lieutenant with 26 years of experience.

Friends said he loved his job. He loved Tower Ladder 10, the same team he led and that brought him home for the final time.

On Thursday, outside of his firehouse, purple and black bunting honored him as a hero, a symbol of mourning.

Tchoryk and his team were climbing up 27 flights of stairs to get on the fire. The elevators were down because of the water used to fight the flames. He collapsed on the 11th floor. CPR was not enough.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office ruled his cause of death to be a type of cardiovascular disease, natural causes.

The Chicago Fire Department ruled the cause of the fire to be accidental. In one of the condos, combustible material that was too close to a hot appliance.

CBs 2 spoke to a friend who knew Tchoryk. He told us about the laughs, the block parties they attended for decades together, how Tchoryk always volunteered to help on or off the job.

The news of his death was a shock.

"I was just numb," said Dean Michna. "I was just like, OK, Jan is 55 and all the other firefighters I got to believe are probably in their 20s and early 30s and I could just see Jan rallying the guys."

Michna added, "I'm sure that he was sure he was going to be able to do the 27 floors with his men."

Three other firefighters were also taken to the hospital after Wednesday's fire. Sources told CBS 2 all three were released back home.