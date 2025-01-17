Watch CBS News
Highs in the 40s on Friday in Chicago before a temperature drop overnight

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — One more mild day is ahead with sunny skies before a major overnight temperature drop. 

Highs will be in the 40s. Temperatures will be about 10 degrees above the norm, but strong breezes could make conditions feel colder. 

A cold front arrives Friday night, switching the winds to a northerly direction and sending temperatures down.

That downward movement continues into the new week. Weather alerts will be in place for Sunday through Wednesday.    

