Fourth of July festival in Bartlett temporarily closed due to storms
BARTLETT, Ill. (CBS) -- The Fourth of July Festival in Bartlett has been temporarily closed due to storms in the area, Bartlett Police say.
The festival was closed shortly after 4:30 p.m., and police originally anticipated reopening around 6 p.m.
The area was evacuated, and attendees were asked to shelter in personal vehicles of at the Bartlett Community Center.
Police later posted on Twitter saying the closure would continue until 7 p.m. due to another storm approaching the area.
This is a developing story.
