Fourth of July festival in Bartlett temporarily closed due to storms

By Beth Lawrence

/ CBS Chicago

BARTLETT, Ill. (CBS) -- The Fourth of July Festival in Bartlett has been temporarily closed due to storms in the area, Bartlett Police say.

The festival was closed shortly after 4:30 p.m., and police originally anticipated reopening around 6 p.m. 

The area was evacuated, and attendees were asked to shelter in personal vehicles of at the Bartlett Community Center.

Police later posted on Twitter saying the closure would continue until 7 p.m. due to another storm approaching the area. 

This is a developing story. 

First published on July 1, 2023 / 7:09 PM

