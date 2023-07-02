Fourth of July festival in Bartlett temporarily closed due to storms

BARTLETT, Ill. (CBS) -- The Fourth of July Festival in Bartlett has been temporarily closed due to storms in the area, Bartlett Police say.

The festival was closed shortly after 4:30 p.m., and police originally anticipated reopening around 6 p.m.

The area was evacuated, and attendees were asked to shelter in personal vehicles of at the Bartlett Community Center.

Police later posted on Twitter saying the closure would continue until 7 p.m. due to another storm approaching the area.

This is a developing story.