Fourth child dies after Sunday's basement fire in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A fourth child has died following a basement fire in Humboldt Park last Sunday.

Axel Cruz, 4, was pronounced dead Wednesday evening, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

Three other boys, ages 5, 6, and 11 had also died following the fire.

The Chicago Fire Department rushed into a home near Potomac Avenue and Pulaski Road just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

Witnesses say firefighters immediately started performing CPR on the children before rushing them to the hospital.

A 5-year-old boy was taken to Saint Mary Hospital for smoke inhalation and was pronounced dead. He was identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner's office as Aiden Cruz.

Two other boys, Jayden Cruz, 6, and Angel Rodriguez, 11, also died in the fire, according to the Medical Examiner's office.

Two adults were also injured in the fire. A 40-year-old woman was taken to West Suburban Hospital, and a 35-year-old man was taken to Saint Mary's. Both were treated for smoke inhalation and were in good condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Fire companies passed out smoke detectors and fire safety literature, and discussed the importance of fire safety to residents in the 4000 block of West Potomac Avenue Sunday.