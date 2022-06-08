Four people wounded in mass shooting in Lawndale

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four people were wounded Tuesday night in a mass shooting in North Lawndale.

The shooting happened at 8:37 p.m. on Lawndale Avenue north of 13th Street.

Police said the victims were standing on the sidewalk when a man came up and shot them all.

A 43-year-old woman walked into St. Anthony's Hospital in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the chest. A 30-year-odl woman walked into Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the face. A 27-year-old man was taken by paramedics in good condition to Mount Sinai with a gunshot wound to the left leg. A 26-year-old man was taken to the same hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the left shoulder.

No one was in custody late Tuesday. Area Four detectives are investigating.