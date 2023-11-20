Police: 4 injured in Ohio Walmart shooting, suspect dead
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Four people were injured in a shooting at a Walmart in Ohio on Monday night.
The alleged gunman was found with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police.
In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the Beavercreek Police Department said that the shooting took place around 8:30 p.m.
According to police, four people were injured. They were all taken to the hospital and their conditions are unknown at this time.
No shots were fired by any responding officers, police said.
The FBI, ATF, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, and other local agencies are assisting with the investigation.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and families impacted by this horrific tragedy," the department said in a statement.
Police say they will release more information as it becomes available.
