Former President Barack Obama tests positive for COVID-19

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Former President Barack Obama tweeted Sunday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Mr. Obama tweeted that he has had a scratchy throat for the past couple of days, but is otherwise feeling fine.

"Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative," Mr. Obama tweeted. "It's a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven't already, even as cases go down."

I just tested positive for COVID. I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise. Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative. It’s a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, even as cases go down. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 13, 2022

With COVID-19 rates down, many mitigation measures have been lifted in Chicago and around the country. The Chicago Public Schools announced recently that it will lift the mask mandate for all students and staff, shifting to a mask optional plan beginning Monday.

The Chicago Teachers Union has filed an unfair labor practice complaint with the State of Illinois over that decision. CTU called the move a "clear violation" of the district's COVID-19 safety agreement with the union, which requires masks in schools through late August.

However, serious problems persist in other parts of the world with COVID-19. China on Friday ordered a lockdown of the 9 million residents of the northeastern city of Changchun amid a new spike in COVID-19 cases in the area attributed to the highly contagious omicron variant.