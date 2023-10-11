Former NFL player Sergio Brown in custody in connection with death of mother

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Former NFL player, Sergio Brown, is in police custody in connection with the death of his mother.

Myrtle Brown, 73, was found dead in a creek near her home last month. Authorities ruled her death a homicide and her son, Sergio was listed as the prime suspect.

Investigators said Brown had traveled to Mexico. He was deported and taken into custody on Tuesday near San Diego.

Brown is awaiting extradition to Maywood, Illinois to face charges of first degree murder.