Mother found dead after mother, son reported missing in Maywood

By Beth Lawrence

/ CBS Chicago

MAYWOOD, Ill. (CBS) -- After a mother and son were reported missing in Maywood Saturday, the mother has been found dead and police are still searching for the son. 

According to a release from the Maywood Police Department, family members could not locate Myrtle Brown, 73, or Sergio Brown, 35. 

When police tried to locate them, Myrtle was discovered unresponsive near a creek behind her home. Her body was later transported to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office, police said. 

Police are still searching for Sergio Brown. 

Anyone with information onwhere he may be is asked to contact the Maywood Police Department or a local law enforcement agency. Anyone with knowledge of the incident is asked to contact Maywood Police Investigations Dennis Diaz at (708)368-4131 or the Maywood Police Department anonymous tip line at (708)450-1787.

First published on September 16, 2023 / 8:15 PM

