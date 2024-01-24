Former CPD officer to be sentenced for storming capitol on Jan. 6

Former CPD officer will be sentenced for storming capitol on Jan. 6

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A former Chicago police officer will be sentenced in Washington D.C. on Wednesday for his role in the Jan. 6 capitol insurrection.

Karol Chwiesiuk and his sister Agnieszka were convicted of misdemeanors last summer. He's been on unpaid status with the department since his arrest in June of 2021.

Federal prosecutors say the two were seen on security footage breaking into the capitol and taking selfies.

According to the Chicago Sun-times, prosecutors want Chwiesiuk to spend a year in prison. An eight-month prison term for his sister.