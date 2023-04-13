Former CEO to take stand in ComEd 4 trial Thursday

ComEd 4 trial: Former CEO to take stand Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The former CEO of ComEd is taking the stand on Thursday in the so-called ComEd Four trial.

Prosecutors rested their case on Wednesday.

Four officials with ties to the utility are accused of trying to bribe former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan for favorable legislation.

Wednesday, the jury heard a call between ComEd's former CEO and a Madigan confidant - talking about taking care of "our friend."

Prosecutors say she was referring to Madigan.

The defense maintains no legal lines were crossed.