Watch CBS News
Local News

10 cars stolen fresh off Ford assembly line in South Deering

By Kris Habermehl

/ CBS Chicago

10 cars stolen fresh off Ford assembly line in South Deering
10 cars stolen fresh off Ford assembly line in South Deering 00:25

CHICAGO (CBS) – Thieves stole multiple vehicles fresh off the assembly line at a Ford plant in South Deering.

Chopper 2 was over the scene Wednesday, where 10 vehicles disappeared early in the morning near 122nd and Stony Island.

Chopper 2 spotted a giant hole in the fence that may have been used as part of the crime. Another four vehicles were found damaged nearby.

It's unclear if anyone has been arrested in connection with the theft.

First published on August 16, 2023 / 6:10 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.