10 cars stolen fresh off Ford assembly line in South Deering

10 cars stolen fresh off Ford assembly line in South Deering

10 cars stolen fresh off Ford assembly line in South Deering

CHICAGO (CBS) – Thieves stole multiple vehicles fresh off the assembly line at a Ford plant in South Deering.

Chopper 2 was over the scene Wednesday, where 10 vehicles disappeared early in the morning near 122nd and Stony Island.

Chopper 2 spotted a giant hole in the fence that may have been used as part of the crime. Another four vehicles were found damaged nearby.

It's unclear if anyone has been arrested in connection with the theft.