Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago food vendor robbed at gunpoint, police search for suspects

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago food vendor robbed at gunpoint, police search for suspects
Chicago food vendor robbed at gunpoint, police search for suspects 00:32

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are looking for two people who robbed a food vendor at gunpoint in broad daylight on Thursday.

It happened just before 9 a.m. near Montrose and Albany Avenue.

Two men approached a 42-year-old woman, pulled out a weapon, and demanded her cash. CBS 2 spoke to an eyewitness who saw the robbery unfold.

"Both guys got a gun, huge guns, and it was really fast," said Claudio Calle. "The lady was crying. It's too dangerous right now, the street in Chicago is too dangerous."

The woman was not hurt in the incident. No one is in custody.

CBS Chicago Team
cbs-2-logo-a.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on December 29, 2023 / 6:26 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.