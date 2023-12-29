Chicago food vendor robbed at gunpoint, police search for suspects

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are looking for two people who robbed a food vendor at gunpoint in broad daylight on Thursday.

It happened just before 9 a.m. near Montrose and Albany Avenue.

Two men approached a 42-year-old woman, pulled out a weapon, and demanded her cash. CBS 2 spoke to an eyewitness who saw the robbery unfold.

"Both guys got a gun, huge guns, and it was really fast," said Claudio Calle. "The lady was crying. It's too dangerous right now, the street in Chicago is too dangerous."

The woman was not hurt in the incident. No one is in custody.