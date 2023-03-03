Food pantries prepare to see rise in demand after SNAP benefits cut

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Organizations and non-profits are expecting a rise in demand after reductions to SNAP benefits went into effect Wednesday, impacting millions of families.

The federal government increased the food assistance benefits during the height of the pandemic in 2020, but that boost expired Wednesday. Now households are seeing cuts ranging from $55 to $255 per person.

Captain Chrissie Coreano, who runs the food pantry at the Salvation Army Corps Community Center in Villa Park, says they're already seeing an increase in need due to inflation, and they expect to see even more people at the pantry following the cuts to SNAP Enhanced Benefits.

"In the last year, due to inflation alone, we have seen that increase of 25 to 30%, now you add in the reduction of that SNAP enhanced benefits, now we're going to see an even bigger increase, but we are getting ready," she said.

Coreano said her food pantry is partnering with the community and local food banks to help stock the shelves with food.

Items they need include fresh produce, meat, bread, and nonperishable foods. Check the Salvation Army where you live to learn how you can help.