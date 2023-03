Food pantries expect to see rise in demand after SNAP benefits cut It's been two days since reductions to SNAP benefits went into effect, impacting millions of families. The federal government increased the food assistance benefits during the pandemic, but that boost expired Wednesday. Now households are seeing cuts between $55 and $255 per person. Food pantries are now preparing for an increase in need. Joining us is Captain Chrissie Coreano, who runs a Salvation Army food pantry in Villa Park.