Chicago senior feels the pinch of reduced SNAP benefits

CHICAGO (CBS) – The latest debt ceiling deal includes some changes for Americans who receive food benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP.

The agreement would change work requirements for recipients from 49 years of age and younger to 54 years and younger. They would need to work or participate in a training program for at least 80 hours a month to be eligible to receive benefits.

Only on 2, Sabrina Franza spoke with one Chicago senior who's already feeling the pinch.

Diane Darvasnelson has been on SNAP for about eight years.

"My business went kaput," Darvasnelson said. "I lost my house. I lost my business and I found myself in the situation."

In 2020, she, like all those on SNAP, saw an increase in benefits because of the pandemic. Earlier this year, that ended.

Beneficiaries assumed the funds would return to pre-pandemic levels, which for Darvasnelson, would be $138. Instead, her benefits dropped to $23.

"You can't feed a dog for that," she said. "It's ridiculous."

She said her social security benefit did increase slightly, but not enough to compensate for the SNAP loss.

"I have to pay food out of that, healthcare out of that," she said.

Darvasnelson worries the same could happen to individuals following the latest debt ceiling deal. The agreement does exempt veterans, the unhoused, and young adults transitioning from foster care.

Darvasnelson: "I've written to the president. I've written to the congressman. I've written to my senators, everybody I can think of."

Franza: "Did you hear back from anyone?"

Darvasnelson: "I've heard nothing. Unless there's a deluge of people doing it, it doesn't mean anything."

The deal still has to pass Congress to become law.

Franza: "Obviously, you have to spend SNAP money on food items. You're restricted to that, but not having this money drastically impacts the way you live on a day-to-day basis."

Darvasnelson: "I am 89, so I don't have much longer to live. I would like to live nicely."