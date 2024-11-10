Fog, drizzle to start Sunday, spotty showers later in Chicago

Fog, drizzle to start, spotter showers by afternoon

CHICAGO (CBS) — Poor visibility in spots Sunday morning with fog and drizzle in place.

We will follow the path of a low-pressure center moving from Iowa to Wisconsin, bringing a few spotty showers in the afternoon.

Veterans Day looks breezy and dry.

What to expect for Sunday

Morning drizzle and fog. Spotty shower chance in the afternoon. A high of 62.

Some clouds for tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low of 47.

Veterans Day forecast

Partly cloudy and breezy, with a high of 57.

