Weather

Fog, drizzle to start Sunday, spotty showers later in Chicago

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Poor visibility in spots Sunday morning with fog and drizzle in place. 

We will follow the path of a low-pressure center moving from Iowa to Wisconsin, bringing a few spotty showers in the afternoon.

Veterans Day looks breezy and dry.  

What to expect for Sunday

Morning drizzle and fog. Spotty shower chance in the afternoon. A high of 62.

Some clouds for tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low of 47.

Veterans Day forecast

Partly cloudy and breezy, with a high of 57.

Mary Kay Kleist
Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

