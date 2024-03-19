Chicago suburb asks judge to remove "scandalous" language from lawsuit

Watch CBS News
CHICAGO (CBS) -- South suburban Flossmoor is asking a judge to remove "scandalous" and "defamatory" language from a lawsuit filed by fired Flossmoor Police Chief Jerel Jones.

Jones filed a federal civil rights lawsuit earlier in March, accusing the village of racial discrimination.

The new legal filing accuses Jones' lawsuit of labeling the village manager as "a racist implementor of a master-slave relationship."

It comes after Flossmoor's mayor announced the village was "parting ways," with Jones saying he was not meeting expectations.

First published on March 19, 2024 / 11:31 AM CDT

