Chicago area residents still have time to apply for flood disaster relief

Cook County residents still have time to apply for flood disaster relief

Cook County residents still have time to apply for flood disaster relief

Cook County residents still have time to apply for flood disaster relief

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Federal Emergency Management Agency is reminding Cook County residents affected by summer storms that a deadline to get help is fast approaching.

In late June, thousands of homes on Chicago's West Side and western suburbs were damaged by flooding.

FEMA said so far, it has given out more than $150 million in assistance to 42,000 households and more than $32 million in small business disaster loans.

For those who still need help, the deadline is Oct. 16. They can visit one of the seven disaster recovery centers set up by FEMA.

Apply online or through the FEMA mobile app, or call FEMA's toll-free helpline, 1-800-621-3362.