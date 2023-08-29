Disaster relief centers open to help Cook County flood victims

CHICAGO (CBS) – Nearly two months after torrential rain tore through Cook County, damaging several homes, disaster relief centers have opened to help flood victims.

FEMA is staffing four of them around the county. CBS 2's Marissa Perlman spoke to families still picking up the pieces.

Over two decades, Carlos Robledo spent more than $80,000 finishing the basement of his Cicero home.

"All the furniture and the things that I lost, they will come with time," said Robledo.

But in early July, he watched as water started pouring in and didn't stop.

"There was nothing we can do but wait," Robledo said.

He was left with flooding up to 3 feet high, mold inside the walls, and thousands of dollars worth of furniture destroyed.

"Water is coming in, and there's nothing you can do," Robledo said.

He applied for FEMA funding and received $6,300, but his repairs cost close to $38,000. He still needs a new boiler before winter so he can heat his home. So, to pay for it, he's had to use credit cards and pull money out of his 401(k).

He's not alone.

Dozens of his neighbors are out thousands after 9 inches of torrential rain poured down this summer. Two months later, some are still waiting for help from the federal government.

CBS 2 visited one of four recovery centers that FEMA set up to meet with survivors in person. The centers will operate for at least 30 days to address each person's issue individually.

"There's a lot of challenges when you deal with flooding because once the water recedes, it's kind of difficult to see what the damage really is," said Andrew Friend, of FEMA.

There are two recovery centers in Chicago, one in Cicero, and one in Berwyn. Victims will be able to get help applying for federal money, small business programs and filing insurance claims.

"What we're here to do on the ground is to get the money into the hands of disaster survivors on the ground to help jump start their road to recovery," Friend said.

In the 12 days since President Joe Biden approved disaster funding for homeowners, more than $52 million has made it to flooding victims in Cook County. But as residents like Robledo continue to rebuild, he's already bracing for what's next.

"Are we just going to wait for this to happen again?" said Robledo.

The deadline to apply for help is Oct. 16.

The centers are located at:

Washington Square Mall

Hours: Mon-Sun 7a.m.-7p.m.

4851 West North Ave. Chicago, IL 60639

Morton College

Hours: Mon-Sat 7a.m.-7p.m., closed Sundays

3801 South Central Ave. Cicero, IL 60804

Columbus Park Fieldhouse

Hours: Mon-Fri 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturday 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m., closed Sundays

500 South Central Ave. Chicago, IL 60644

Berwyn Grove Avenue Parking Garage



Hours: Mon-Sun 7a.m.-7p.m.

3310 Grove Ave. Berwyn, IL 60402

To apply without visiting a center, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362, go to DisasterAssistance.gov, or download the FEMA App.