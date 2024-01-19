Watch CBS News
First electric Pace bus hits the road in southwest Cook County

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The suburban bus system Pace tested it, and now it's time for it to hit the road. 

Their very first electric bus will go into service starting Friday. It arrived last year and has been used for training and testing.

The Pace electric bus will be available in southwest Cook County, primarily on Route 381, the 95th Street bus.

The bus company's goal is to operate on zero emissions by 2040. 

