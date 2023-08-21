First day back for Chicago Public Schools amid bus driver shortage

CHICAGO (CBS)-- It's the first day of school for thousands of Chicago Public School students as the district deals with a major bus driver shortage.

At last check, CPS has 681 drivers ready to hit the road. About 1,300 bus drivers are needed to support the estimated 17,000 students who are eligible for transportation.

The district increased pay for drivers from $15 dollars to $20 to $25 an hour, but it still hasn't closed the gap.

CPS says more than 7,100 students with disabilities or in temporary housing will get transportation Monday. Close to 3,200 others chose a $500 monthly stipend.

CPS officials said students in selective programs who qualify for school bus service but might not have access this year due to a driver shortage could request a free Ventra card valued at $35 per month. Parents and guardians also can request a companion pass for each student to accompany their child on CTA.

meantime...for the first day of school today --

CTA, Metra and Pace are offering free rides to students starting at 5:30 a.m to 8 p.m. Monday.

CPS students can also get a 30-day reduced fare pass for $30.

Mayor Brandon Johnson will be here at Kenwood Academy later Monday morning to welcome students back to school.