CPS gives families free Ventra cards, citing bus driver shortage

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Citing a bus driver shortage, Chicago Public Schools is providing free Ventra cards to some families so kids can take the CTA to school.

CPS officials said students in selective programs who qualify for school bus service but might not have access this year due to a driver shortage can request a free Ventra card valued at $35 per month. Parents and guardians also can request a companion pass for each student to accompany their child on CTA.

Families have until Friday to complete the form to get those Ventra cards.

The district also provides up to $500 per month to families with "diverse learners" in special education programs, or students in temporary living situations to cover transportation costs if bus service is not available.

The first day of school is August 21st.