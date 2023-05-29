Chicago First Alert Weather: Great start to the week

Watch CBS News
By Albert Ramon, Ed Curran

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A great looking Memorial Day with above average temperatures and a great week ahead with the slight 
chance for mid-week showers - which would be a welcomed change to our very dry conditions.

According to CBS 2 meteorologists Albert Ramon and Ed Curran, expect a nice afternoon with temperatures in the low 80s and just some high clouds passing by. it'll be partly cloudy tonight with lows near 60 degrees.

Partly cloudy and warmer Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s. Mid to upper 80s continue for Wednesday with a chance for widely scattered showers and storms in the afternoon.

A slight chance for rain on Tuesday, otherwise expect mid to upper 80s under partly cloudy skies. Highs in the mid 80s continue for Friday and this weekend.

MONDAY AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. High 82°

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 59°

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. High 87°

WEDNESDAY: A 30% chance for a shower or storms. High 86°

Albert Ramon
Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on May 29, 2023 / 12:04 PM

