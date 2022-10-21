Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Warm with sunshine this weekend

By Laura Bannon

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Work week to wrap up on a warmer note. Under a mainly sunny sky, highs reach the 70s with gusty breezes topping 30 mph.

Mild weather continues tonight with 50s for lows. Sunny both Saturday and Sunday as highs breeze into the middle and upper 70s. 

Shower chances increase next week. 

TODAY: SUNNY, BREEZY AND WARMER High: 73

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR, COOL LOW: 53

TOMORROW: SUNNY AND QUITE WARM HIGH: 77

Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on October 21, 2022 / 6:11 AM

