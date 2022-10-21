First Alert Weather: Warm with sunshine this weekend
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Work week to wrap up on a warmer note. Under a mainly sunny sky, highs reach the 70s with gusty breezes topping 30 mph.
Mild weather continues tonight with 50s for lows. Sunny both Saturday and Sunday as highs breeze into the middle and upper 70s.
Shower chances increase next week.
TODAY: SUNNY, BREEZY AND WARMER High: 73
TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR, COOL LOW: 53
TOMORROW: SUNNY AND QUITE WARM HIGH: 77
