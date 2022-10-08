Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Freeze Warning for some areas until 8 a.m.

By Ed Curran

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cold air in place with crystal clear skies. 

A Freeze Warning for some areas until 8 a.m. (at 2:30 a.m. some areas have already dropped to freezing.) Frost elsewhere.

We'll see warmer temps each day until midweek, then we turn colder.

Stats

Normal High- 66

Friday-57

Today- 58

Sunrise- 6:56AM

Forecast

TODAY: Sunny, breezy, cool. High 58

TONIGHT: Clear, 43

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. High 67

