First Alert Weather: Freeze Warning for some areas until 8 a.m.
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cold air in place with crystal clear skies.
A Freeze Warning for some areas until 8 a.m. (at 2:30 a.m. some areas have already dropped to freezing.) Frost elsewhere.
We'll see warmer temps each day until midweek, then we turn colder.
Stats
Normal High- 66
Friday-57
Today- 58
Sunrise- 6:56AM
Forecast
TODAY: Sunny, breezy, cool. High 58
TONIGHT: Clear, 43
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. High 67
