First Alert Weather: Cool and breezy day ahead

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Noticeably cooler and breezy day. Lake effect rain showers mainly this morning with drying skies in the afternoon.

Becoming cold tonight as cloud clear. Frost advisory posted for DuPage, northern Cook, & southern cook counties from 1am to 9am Saturday. A freeze watch posted across the rest of the area as a light freeze is possible with lows in the 20s.

After a chilly start tomorrow, it'll be sunny with highs in the 50s. Crisp and clear start for the Chicago Marathon in the 40s, milder in the afternoon in the 60s.  

TODAY: NOTICEABLY COOLER & BREEZY. MAINLY MORNING SHOWERS High: 54

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR AND CHILLY. WIDESPREAD FROST LOW: 36

TOMORROW: MOSTLY SUNNY AND COOL HIGH: 57

