Firm under contract with Chicago to provide tent "base camps" for migrants was rejected in Denver

CHICAGO (CBS) -- CBS 2 is always investigating, and we have obtained that city contract. CBS 2's Marybel González dug into it Thursday.

The city entered the one-year-term contract with GardaWorld Federal Services to build tent base camps. It is meant to help the city move more than 2,000 migrants out of the city police stations and airport floors where they have been staying – and into tents.

The 151-page contract does not spell out where the camps will go up, but it does outline what they could look like. They could either be soft or hard yurt-style tents.

The tents would have 12 sleeping cots each, with storage lockers and fire and smoke detectors inside.

There will also be sanitation tents – which include wash, restroom, shower, and laundry facilities – and kitchen trailers as well.

Air conditioning units and water pump systems will be set up on site.

The contract even includes a breakfast, lunch, and dinner menu that will be served to the migrants.

Internet and basic medical services will also be available.

Migrants who arrive will go through a seven-step intake process.

Documents show all of this could cost as much as $7,205,272 a month – depending on the location and size.

The contract comes with many amenities, but also controversy.

In July, the Mayor's office in Denver, Colorado, withdrew its $40 million contract with GardaWorld.

"My concern is I don't believe they have experience of working with the people from the inside," Yoli Casas, founder and chief executive officer of the of the Denver nonprofit ViVe Wellness, told CBS Colorado in June.

The Denver Post reported the move came after advocates there criticized the company for its history of "alleged abuses and mistreatment" and "lack of experience in sheltering migrants."

The publication also points to allegations of poor living conditions at Fort Bliss in Texas, where GardaWorld has contracts with the federal government to provide services to unaccompanied migrant minors.

We have reached out to GardaWorld for comment on these concerns, as well as the Mayor's office – but have yet to hear back from either one.