How to handle Fourth of July fireworks for pets, those with autism, according to experts

CHICAGO (CBS) – As Fourth of July celebrations kick off around the Chicago area filled with fireworks, dog owners know well how the noise can be an unpleasant experience for some.

While fireworks may be beautiful, they also leave furry friends like Winnie on edge.

"She loses it," said Lonie Albert, Winnie's human. "Goes right back in. She won't go to the bathroom. She won't go potty at all and then I have to deal with that."

Dr. Colleen Guilfoyle, a veterinarian with the Best Friends Animal Society, recommends that owners bring their pets inside and close all doors and windows to minimize exposure.

"If available, it can be helpful to play calming music or turn on the TV which helps drown out some of the sounds of the fireworks," Guilfoyle said.

Another potentially important tip was to update a pet's microchip information.

"Even if you don't anticipate that they'll be getting away from you in any way, it's really important to keep all of that information up to date just in case," Guilfoyle said.

Animals might not be the only ones who suffer during the very bombastic holiday. Those living with autism spectrum disorder, in most cases, can be hyper-sensitive to lights and noise.

Autism Speaks, a national organization, recommends if someone has a member of their family who has autism and will be seeing fireworks, they should:

Be prepared by showing them videos of fireworks to give them an idea of what to expect.

Consider bringing headphones or sunglasses to combat any potentially aggressive sights and sounds.

Also, bring along some favorite items, like sensory toys, games and snacks.

Remember that detonating any sort of pyrotechnics is illegal in Illinois and can result in fines. You can check to see when sanctioned fireworks displays are happening near you here.