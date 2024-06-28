Where to catch brilliant fireworks for the 4th of July holiday
CHICAGO (CBS) — Fireworks and more are on display starting this weekend for the Fourth of July Holiday, with many places in Chicago and the suburbs to sit and enjoy the colorful celebration.
Below is a list of events in the Chicago area, including locations and starting times. If anything changes, check with municipalities and venues.
ANTIOCH
4th of July Fireworks
July 4, 9:15 pm
Location: Williams Park, 741 Main St., Antioch
AURORA
Fireworks: At dusk
Location: Best viewing at RiverEdge Park, 360 North Broadway Avenue, Aurora
BARRINGTON
Fourth of July Festivities run from Tuesday, July 2, through Thursday, July 4
Fireworks: Tuesday, July 2, 9:30 p.m.
Location: Barrington High School, 616 West Main Street, Barrington
BARTLETT
Bartlett 4th of July Festival
Fireworks: Thursday, July 4, 9:15-9:45 p.m.
Location: Corner of South Stearns and South Bartlett Road, near Bartlett Community Center, 700 S. Bartlett Road, Bartlett
BATAVIA
Batavia Sky Concert/Fireworks
Fireworks: 9:30 p.m.
Location: Engstrom Park,326 Millview Drive, Batavia
BEECHER
2024 4th of July Festival:
Fireworks: Thursday, July 4, at 9:30 p.m.
Location: Fireman's Park, 675 Penfield Street, Beecher
BENSENVILLE
LibertyFest
Fireworks: Thursday, July 4, 9:30 p.m.
Location: Parade begins at 12 South Center Street in Town Center, festival and fireworks at Redmond Recreational Complex, 545 John St., Bensenville
BLUE ISLAND
Fourth of July Parade and Fireworks
Fireworks: Thursday, July 4, 9 p.m.
Location: The parade runs south from Prairie Street to Grove Street, with fireworks at Waterfall Park, 13200 Irving Avenue, Blue Island
BOLINGBROOK
Fireworks: just after 9 p.m.
Location: Bolingbrook Golf Club, 2001 Rodeo Drive, Bolingbrook
BROOKFIELD
4th of July Parade and Party in the Park
Location: Kiwanis Park, 8820 Brookfield Ave., Brookfield
BUFFALO GROVE
Fourth of July Fireworks and Concert
Fireworks: at dusk
Location: Willow Stream Park, 651 Old Checker Road, Buffalo Grove
CAROL STREAM
Independence Day Concert and Fireworks
Fireworks: Approximately 9:15 p.m.
Location: Ross Ferraro Town Center, 960 North Gary Avenue, Carol Stream
CRYSTAL LAKE
Lakeside Festival
Fireworks: Dusk
Location: Lakeside Festival is on the grounds of Dole Mansion and Lakeside Arts Park, 401 Country Club Road, Crystal Lake
DAVIS JUNCTION
Fireworks: dusk
Location: Community Park, Lincoln Avenue, Davis Junction
DEKALB
Fourth of July Celebration and Fireworks Show
Fireworks: 30 minutes after dusk
Location: Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb
DOWNERS GROVE
4th of July Fireworks and Picnic
Fireworks: Approximately 9:30 p.m.
Location: 75th Street and Lemont Road, Downers Grove
DEERFIELD
Family Days 2024
Fireworks: 9:15 p.m.
Location: Shepard Middle School, 440 Grove Avenue, Deerfield
DES PLAINES
Fireworks: Sunday, June 30, at dusk (approximately 9:15 p.m.)
Location: Fireworks at Oakton Community College, 1600 Golf Road, Des Plaines
DIXON
Dixon Petunia Festival
Fireworks: Sunday, July 7, at 9:30 p.m.
Location: There are multiple locations in Dixon. The fireworks will be over the Rock River and can be viewed along the riverfront.
ELGIN
July 4th, 9:30p
Fireworks: approximately 9:20 p.m.
Location: Festival Park, 132 South Grove Avenue, Elgin
ELK GROVE VILLAGE
Fourth of July Celebration
Fireworks: 9:30 p.m.
Location: Rotary Green, 164 Lions Drive, Elk Grove Village
ELMWOOD PARK
Fourth of July Celebration
Fireworks: 9:30 p.m.
Location: Fireworks at Elmwood Park High School, 8201 West Fullerton Avenue, Elmwood Park
EVANSTON
Evanston 4th of July
Fireworks: 9:30 p.m.
Location: Arrington Lakefront Lagoon at Dawes Park, 1700 Sheridan Road, Evanston
FRANKFORT
Fireworks: approximately 9:15 p.m.
Location: Main Park, 200 South Locust Street, Frankfort
GLEN ELLYN
4th of July Celebration
Fireworks: At dusk
Location: Lake Ellyn Park, 645 Lenox Road, Glen Ellyn
GLENCOE
Party in the Park
Fireworks: 9 p.m.
Location: Lakefront Park, 99 Park Avenue, Glencoe
GURNEE
4th of July weekend nightly fireworks
HAWTHORN WOODS
Fireworks: 9:15 p.m.
Location: Community Park, 5 Park View Lane, Hawthorn Woods
HARVEY
Independence Day Celebration
Fireworks: 8:30 p.m.
Location: Festivities are held from 153rd to 154th and Broadway
HOFFMAN ESTATES
Northwest Fourth-Fest
Fireworks: 9:30 p.m.
Location: NOW Arena and surrounding festival grounds, 5333 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estat
HUNTLEY
Fireworks: approximately 9:30 p.m.
Location: Deicke Park, 11419 Illinois Route 47, Huntley
ITASCA
27th annual July 4th Fireworks Display
Fireworks: 9:45 p.m.
Location: Hamilton Lakes, 1133 North Arlington Heights Road, Itasca
JOLIET
Fireworks: 9:30 p.m.
Location: Busey Bank Field at Joliet Memorial Stadium (home of the Slammers), 3000 West Jefferson Street, Joliet
KIRKLAND
Kirkland Lions 76th annual Grand Fourth of July
Fireworks: 9:15 p.m.
Location: Franklin Township Park, 200 Park Street, Kirkland
LAKE FOREST
17th annual Lake Forest Festival & Fireworks
Fireworks: Dusk
Location: Deerpath Community Park, 95 Deerpath, Lake Forest
LAKE ZURICH
4th of July Celebration
Fireworks: at 9:15 p.m.
Location: Paulus Park, 200 South Rand Road, Lake Zurich
LISLE
July 4th
Fireworks: 9:30 p.m.
Location: Community Park, 1825 Short Street, Lisle
LIBERTYVILLE
Fireworks: 9:30 p.m.
Location: Butler Lake Park, 835 West Winchester Road, Libertyville
LINCOLNSHIRE
2024 Red, White, & BOOM!
Fireworks: 9:30 p.m.
Location: North Park, 1025 Riverwoods Road, Lincolnshire, and Spring Lake Park neighborhood
LOCKPORT
Annual Fireworks Show on Wednesday, July 3
Location: Dellwood Park, 340 Parkview Lane, Lockport
LOMBARD
2024 Fireworks Display
Fireworks: Dusk
Location: Meadow Park, 500 East Wilson Avenue, Lombard
MORTON GROVE
Morton Grove Days
Fireworks: 9:30 p.m.
Location: Harrer Park/Civic Center, 6140 Dempster Street, Morton Grove
MOUNT MORRIS
Let Freedom Ring Festival, July 3- Friday, July 5
Fireworks: Thursday, July 4, at dusk
Location: Multiple spots in downtown Mt. Morris
MOUNT PROSPECT
Mount Prospect 4th of July Festival
Fireworks: approximately 9:30 p.m.
Location: Melas Park, 1500 West Central Road, Mount Prospect
MUNDELEIN
Mundelein Community Days
Fireworks: 9:30 p.m.
Location: Kracklauer Park, 116 North Lake Street, Mundelein IL, 60060
NAVY PIER
Navy Pier July 4th, 9:30p
Navy Pier 4th of July Fireworks
Join the annual extravaganza at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Avenue, Chicago. The Chicago fireworks start promptly at 9:30 PM, lighting up the sky over Lake Michigan with a vibrant display.
NEW LENOX
Fireworks: approximately 9:15 p.m.
Location: Village Commons, 199 Veterans Parkway, New Lenox
NORTH AURORA
2024 Independence Day Celebration
Fireworks: Approximately 9:30 p.m.
Location: Riverfront Park, 25 East State Street, North Aurora
NORTH RIVERSIDE
July 4 Celebration
Fireworks: 9 p.m.
Location: Fireworks at Village Commons, 2401 South DePlaines Avenue, North Riverside
NORTHBROOK
4th of July
Fireworks: at dusk
Location: Fireworks at Meadowhill Park, 1479 Maple Avenue, Northbrook
OAK BROOK
July 3rd-9p
Fireworks: At dusk
Location: Village Sports Core Fields, 700 Oak Brook Road
OAK LAWN
Fireworks: at dusk
Location: Richards High School, 10601 Central Avenue, Oak Lawn
ORLAND PARK
Independence Celebration
Fireworks: 9:30 p.m.
Location: Centennial Park West, 15609 Park Station Boulevard, Orland Park
OSWEGO
Fireworks: 9:30 p.m.
Location: Prairie Point Park, 4120 Plainfield Road, Oswego
OTTAWA
Fireworks: 9 p.m.
Location: Ottawa Township High School, 211 East Main Street, Ottawa
PALATINE
Palatine Jaycees Hometown Fest
Fireworks: Dusk
Location: Community Park, 250 East Wood Street, Palatine
PARK RIDGE
Fireworks: dusk
Location: Maine East High School, 2601 Dempster Street, Park Ridge
PALOS HEIGHTS
Independence Day Celebration
Fireworks: 9:15 p.m.
Location: Community Park, 7607 West College Drive, Palos Heights
PLANO
Fireworks: at dusk
Location: Plano High School's Reaper Stadium, 704 West Abe Street, Plano
ROCHELLE
Fireworks: dusk
Location: Atwood Park, 6300 20th Street, Rochelle
ROMEOVILLE
Fireworks: Wednesday, July 3
Location: Shows will be based on Volunteer Park (1100 Murphy Drive), Lukancic Middle School (725 Normantown Road), and Discovery Park (300 South Highpoint Drive)
ROSEMONT
Rockin' in the Park Free Summer Concert Series
Fireworks: dusk
Location: Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont
ROSELLE
Thursday, July 3rd
Fireworks: Dusk (start between 9:00-9:30)
Location: Lake Park High School West Campus, 500 W. Bryn Mawr Ave.
ROUND LAKE BEACH
BeachFest
Fireworks: at dusk
Location: Round Lake Beach Cultural and Civic Center, 2007 North Civic Way, Round Lake Beach
ST. CHARLES
July 4th
Fireworks: At dark
Location: Langum Park, 50 Devereaux Way, St. Charles IL, 60174; also a viewing site at Mt. St. Mary Park
SANDWICH
Freedom Days
Fireworks: After dark
Location: Sandwich Fairgrounds, 1401 Suydam Road, Sandwich IL
SCHAUMBURG
Special July 3rd Fireworks Night
Fireworks: following Schaumburg Boomers games vs. Ottawa Titans
Location: Wintrust Field, 1999 South Springinsguth Road, Schaumburg
SCHAUMBURG
Fireworks SuperShow on Thursday, July 4
Fireworks: following Schaumburg Boomers games vs. Ottawa Titans
Location: Wintrust Field, 1999 South Springinsguth Road, Schaumburg
SHERIDAN
Fireworks: Thursday, July 4, at dusk
Location: Downtown Sheridan
SKOKIE
4th of July Parade and Fireworks
Fireworks: after dusk
Location: Niles West High School, 5701 West Oakton Street, Skokie
SLEEPY HOLLOW
Fireworks: 9:30 p.m.
Location: Sabatino Park, 890 Winmoore Drive, Sleepy Hollow
SOUTH HOLLAND
4th of July Celebration
Fireworks: After dusk
Location: Veterans Memorial Park, 500 East 160th Place, South Holland
SPRING GROVE
Fireworks: dusk
Location: Thelen Park, 8516 Winn Road, Spring Grove
TINLEY PARK
Tinley Park Ribfest 2024
Fireworks: 9:30 p.m.
Location: North parking lot of 80th Avenue train station, 18001 South 80th Avenue, Tinley Park
VERNON HILLS
Fireworks: 9:15 p.m.
Location: Big Bear Lake, 1001 Lakeview Parkway, Vernon Hills
WARRENVILLE
Warrenville Friends of the 4th
Fireworks: Thursday, July 4, approximately 9:30 p.m.
Location: Cerny Park, 4S150 River Road, Warrenville
WAUCONDA
Fireworks: Dusk, July 3rd
Location: Over Bangs Lake, Wauconda
WAUKEGAN
Fireworks: Thursday, July 4, 9 p.m.
Location: Waukegan Harbor & Marina, 55 South Harbor Place, Waukegan
WESTMONT
Independence Day Celebration
Fireworks: Thursday, July 4, at 9:30 p.m.
Location: Ty Warner Park, 800 Blackhawk Drive, Westmont
WHEATON
Independence Day Celebration
Fireworks: Approximately 9 p.m.
Location: Graf Park, 1855 Manchester Road, Wheaton
WILMETTE
Fun and Fireworks and Star Spangled Splash
Fireworks: 9:30 p.m.
Location: Gillson Park, 890 Michigan Avenue, Wilmette
WINNETKA
Winnetka's Fourth of July
Fireworks: 9:20 p.m.
Location: Duke Child's Field, 1321 Willow Road, Winnetka
WOODSTOCK
Fireworks: Thursday, July 4, at dusk
Location: Emricson Park, 1313 Kishwaukee Valley Road, Woodstock
YORKVILLE
Independence Day Celebration
Fireworks: Dusk
Location: Town Square, 301 North Bridge Street, Yorkville IL, 60560; fireworks viewing party at Yorkville American Legion Parking Lot (9054 East Veterans Parkway)
ZION
Fireworks: 9:30 p.m.
Location: Zion Park District Band Shell and Leisure Center, 2400 Dowie Memorial Drive, Zion