Where to catch brilliant fireworks for the 4th of July holiday

CHICAGO (CBS) — Fireworks and more are on display starting this weekend for the Fourth of July Holiday, with many places in Chicago and the suburbs to sit and enjoy the colorful celebration.

Below is a list of events in the Chicago area, including locations and starting times. If anything changes, check with municipalities and venues.

ANTIOCH

4th of July Fireworks

July 4, 9:15 pm

Location: Williams Park, 741 Main St., Antioch

AURORA

Fireworks: At dusk

Location: Best viewing at RiverEdge Park, 360 North Broadway Avenue, Aurora

BARRINGTON

Fourth of July Festivities run from Tuesday, July 2, through Thursday, July 4

Fireworks: Tuesday, July 2, 9:30 p.m.

Location: Barrington High School, 616 West Main Street, Barrington

BARTLETT

Bartlett 4th of July Festival

Fireworks: Thursday, July 4, 9:15-9:45 p.m.

Location: Corner of South Stearns and South Bartlett Road, near Bartlett Community Center, 700 S. Bartlett Road, Bartlett

BATAVIA

Batavia Sky Concert/Fireworks

Fireworks: 9:30 p.m.

Location: Engstrom Park,326 Millview Drive, Batavia

BEECHER

2024 4th of July Festival:

Fireworks: Thursday, July 4, at 9:30 p.m.

Location: Fireman's Park, 675 Penfield Street, Beecher

BENSENVILLE

LibertyFest

Fireworks: Thursday, July 4, 9:30 p.m.

Location: Parade begins at 12 South Center Street in Town Center, festival and fireworks at Redmond Recreational Complex, 545 John St., Bensenville

BLUE ISLAND

Fourth of July Parade and Fireworks

Fireworks: Thursday, July 4, 9 p.m.

Location: The parade runs south from Prairie Street to Grove Street, with fireworks at Waterfall Park, 13200 Irving Avenue, Blue Island

BOLINGBROOK

Fireworks: just after 9 p.m.

Location: Bolingbrook Golf Club, 2001 Rodeo Drive, Bolingbrook

BROOKFIELD

4th of July Parade and Party in the Park

Location: Kiwanis Park, 8820 Brookfield Ave., Brookfield

BUFFALO GROVE

Fourth of July Fireworks and Concert

Fireworks: at dusk

Location: Willow Stream Park, 651 Old Checker Road, Buffalo Grove

CAROL STREAM

Independence Day Concert and Fireworks

Fireworks: Approximately 9:15 p.m.

Location: Ross Ferraro Town Center, 960 North Gary Avenue, Carol Stream

CRYSTAL LAKE

Lakeside Festival

Fireworks: Dusk

Location: Lakeside Festival is on the grounds of Dole Mansion and Lakeside Arts Park, 401 Country Club Road, Crystal Lake

DAVIS JUNCTION

Fireworks: dusk

Location: Community Park, Lincoln Avenue, Davis Junction

DEKALB

Fourth of July Celebration and Fireworks Show

Fireworks: 30 minutes after dusk

Location: Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb

DOWNERS GROVE

4th of July Fireworks and Picnic

Fireworks: Approximately 9:30 p.m.

Location: 75th Street and Lemont Road, Downers Grove

DEERFIELD

Family Days 2024

Fireworks: 9:15 p.m.

Location: Shepard Middle School, 440 Grove Avenue, Deerfield

DES PLAINES

Fireworks: Sunday, June 30, at dusk (approximately 9:15 p.m.)

Location: Fireworks at Oakton Community College, 1600 Golf Road, Des Plaines

DIXON

Dixon Petunia Festival

Fireworks: Sunday, July 7, at 9:30 p.m.

Location: There are multiple locations in Dixon. The fireworks will be over the Rock River and can be viewed along the riverfront.

ELGIN

July 4th, 9:30p

Fireworks: approximately 9:20 p.m.

Location: Festival Park, 132 South Grove Avenue, Elgin

ELK GROVE VILLAGE

Fourth of July Celebration

Fireworks: 9:30 p.m.

Location: Rotary Green, 164 Lions Drive, Elk Grove Village

ELMWOOD PARK

Fourth of July Celebration

Fireworks: 9:30 p.m.

Location: Fireworks at Elmwood Park High School, 8201 West Fullerton Avenue, Elmwood Park

EVANSTON

Evanston 4th of July

Fireworks: 9:30 p.m.

Location: Arrington Lakefront Lagoon at Dawes Park, 1700 Sheridan Road, Evanston

FRANKFORT

Fireworks: approximately 9:15 p.m.

Location: Main Park, 200 South Locust Street, Frankfort

GLEN ELLYN

4th of July Celebration

Fireworks: At dusk

Location: Lake Ellyn Park, 645 Lenox Road, Glen Ellyn

GLENCOE

Party in the Park

Fireworks: 9 p.m.

Location: Lakefront Park, 99 Park Avenue, Glencoe

GURNEE

Six Flags

4th of July weekend nightly fireworks

HAWTHORN WOODS

Fireworks: 9:15 p.m.

Location: Community Park, 5 Park View Lane, Hawthorn Woods

HARVEY

Independence Day Celebration

Fireworks: 8:30 p.m.

Location: Festivities are held from 153rd to 154th and Broadway

HOFFMAN ESTATES

Northwest Fourth-Fest

Fireworks: 9:30 p.m.

Location: NOW Arena and surrounding festival grounds, 5333 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estat

HUNTLEY

Fireworks: approximately 9:30 p.m.

Location: Deicke Park, 11419 Illinois Route 47, Huntley

ITASCA

27th annual July 4th Fireworks Display

Fireworks: 9:45 p.m.

Location: Hamilton Lakes, 1133 North Arlington Heights Road, Itasca

JOLIET

Fireworks: 9:30 p.m.

Location: Busey Bank Field at Joliet Memorial Stadium (home of the Slammers), 3000 West Jefferson Street, Joliet

KIRKLAND

Kirkland Lions 76th annual Grand Fourth of July

Fireworks: 9:15 p.m.

Location: Franklin Township Park, 200 Park Street, Kirkland

LAKE FOREST

17th annual Lake Forest Festival & Fireworks

Fireworks: Dusk

Location: Deerpath Community Park, 95 Deerpath, Lake Forest

LAKE ZURICH

4th of July Celebration

Fireworks: at 9:15 p.m.

Location: Paulus Park, 200 South Rand Road, Lake Zurich

LISLE

July 4th

Fireworks: 9:30 p.m.

Location: Community Park, 1825 Short Street, Lisle

LIBERTYVILLE

Fireworks: 9:30 p.m.

Location: Butler Lake Park, 835 West Winchester Road, Libertyville

LINCOLNSHIRE

2024 Red, White, & BOOM!

Fireworks: 9:30 p.m.

Location: North Park, 1025 Riverwoods Road, Lincolnshire, and Spring Lake Park neighborhood

LOCKPORT

Annual Fireworks Show on Wednesday, July 3

Location: Dellwood Park, 340 Parkview Lane, Lockport

LOMBARD

2024 Fireworks Display

Fireworks: Dusk

Location: Meadow Park, 500 East Wilson Avenue, Lombard

MORTON GROVE

Morton Grove Days

Fireworks: 9:30 p.m.

Location: Harrer Park/Civic Center, 6140 Dempster Street, Morton Grove

MOUNT MORRIS

Let Freedom Ring Festival, July 3- Friday, July 5

Fireworks: Thursday, July 4, at dusk

Location: Multiple spots in downtown Mt. Morris

MOUNT PROSPECT

Mount Prospect 4th of July Festival

Fireworks: approximately 9:30 p.m.

Location: Melas Park, 1500 West Central Road, Mount Prospect

MUNDELEIN

Mundelein Community Days

Fireworks: 9:30 p.m.

Location: Kracklauer Park, 116 North Lake Street, Mundelein IL, 60060

NAVY PIER

Navy Pier July 4th, 9:30p

Navy Pier 4th of July Fireworks

Join the annual extravaganza at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Avenue, Chicago. The Chicago fireworks start promptly at 9:30 PM, lighting up the sky over Lake Michigan with a vibrant display.

NEW LENOX

Fireworks: approximately 9:15 p.m.

Location: Village Commons, 199 Veterans Parkway, New Lenox

NORTH AURORA

2024 Independence Day Celebration

Fireworks: Approximately 9:30 p.m.

Location: Riverfront Park, 25 East State Street, North Aurora

NORTH RIVERSIDE

July 4 Celebration

Fireworks: 9 p.m.

Location: Fireworks at Village Commons, 2401 South DePlaines Avenue, North Riverside

NORTHBROOK

4th of July

Fireworks: at dusk

Location: Fireworks at Meadowhill Park, 1479 Maple Avenue, Northbrook

OAK BROOK

July 3rd-9p

Taste of Oak Brook

Fireworks: At dusk

Location: Village Sports Core Fields, 700 Oak Brook Road

OAK LAWN

Fireworks: at dusk

Location: Richards High School, 10601 Central Avenue, Oak Lawn

ORLAND PARK

Independence Celebration

Fireworks: 9:30 p.m.

Location: Centennial Park West, 15609 Park Station Boulevard, Orland Park

OSWEGO

Fireworks: 9:30 p.m.

Location: Prairie Point Park, 4120 Plainfield Road, Oswego

OTTAWA

Fireworks: 9 p.m.

Location: Ottawa Township High School, 211 East Main Street, Ottawa

PALATINE

Palatine Jaycees Hometown Fest

Fireworks: Dusk

Location: Community Park, 250 East Wood Street, Palatine

PARK RIDGE

Fireworks: dusk

Location: Maine East High School, 2601 Dempster Street, Park Ridge

PALOS HEIGHTS

Independence Day Celebration

Fireworks: 9:15 p.m.

Location: Community Park, 7607 West College Drive, Palos Heights

PLANO

Fireworks: at dusk

Location: Plano High School's Reaper Stadium, 704 West Abe Street, Plano

ROCHELLE

Fireworks: dusk

Location: Atwood Park, 6300 20th Street, Rochelle

ROMEOVILLE

Fireworks: Wednesday, July 3

Location: Shows will be based on Volunteer Park (1100 Murphy Drive), Lukancic Middle School (725 Normantown Road), and Discovery Park (300 South Highpoint Drive)

ROSEMONT

Rockin' in the Park Free Summer Concert Series

Fireworks: dusk

Location: Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont

ROSELLE

Thursday, July 3rd

Fireworks: Dusk (start between 9:00-9:30)

Location: Lake Park High School West Campus, 500 W. Bryn Mawr Ave.

ROUND LAKE BEACH

BeachFest

Fireworks: at dusk

Location: Round Lake Beach Cultural and Civic Center, 2007 North Civic Way, Round Lake Beach

ST. CHARLES

July 4th

Fireworks: At dark

Location: Langum Park, 50 Devereaux Way, St. Charles IL, 60174; also a viewing site at Mt. St. Mary Park

SANDWICH

Freedom Days

Fireworks: After dark

Location: Sandwich Fairgrounds, 1401 Suydam Road, Sandwich IL

SCHAUMBURG

Special July 3rd Fireworks Night

Fireworks: following Schaumburg Boomers games vs. Ottawa Titans

Location: Wintrust Field, 1999 South Springinsguth Road, Schaumburg

SCHAUMBURG

Fireworks SuperShow on Thursday, July 4

Fireworks: following Schaumburg Boomers games vs. Ottawa Titans

Location: Wintrust Field, 1999 South Springinsguth Road, Schaumburg

SHERIDAN

Fireworks: Thursday, July 4, at dusk

Location: Downtown Sheridan

SKOKIE

4th of July Parade and Fireworks

Fireworks: after dusk

Location: Niles West High School, 5701 West Oakton Street, Skokie

SLEEPY HOLLOW

Fireworks: 9:30 p.m.

Location: Sabatino Park, 890 Winmoore Drive, Sleepy Hollow

SOUTH HOLLAND

4th of July Celebration

Fireworks: After dusk

Location: Veterans Memorial Park, 500 East 160th Place, South Holland

SPRING GROVE

Fireworks: dusk

Location: Thelen Park, 8516 Winn Road, Spring Grove

TINLEY PARK

Tinley Park Ribfest 2024

Fireworks: 9:30 p.m.

Location: North parking lot of 80th Avenue train station, 18001 South 80th Avenue, Tinley Park

VERNON HILLS

Fireworks: 9:15 p.m.

Location: Big Bear Lake, 1001 Lakeview Parkway, Vernon Hills

WARRENVILLE

Warrenville Friends of the 4th

Fireworks: Thursday, July 4, approximately 9:30 p.m.

Location: Cerny Park, 4S150 River Road, Warrenville

WAUCONDA

Fireworks: Dusk, July 3rd

Location: Over Bangs Lake, Wauconda

WAUKEGAN

Fireworks: Thursday, July 4, 9 p.m.

Location: Waukegan Harbor & Marina, 55 South Harbor Place, Waukegan

WESTMONT

Independence Day Celebration

Fireworks: Thursday, July 4, at 9:30 p.m.

Location: Ty Warner Park, 800 Blackhawk Drive, Westmont

WHEATON

Independence Day Celebration

Fireworks: Approximately 9 p.m.

Location: Graf Park, 1855 Manchester Road, Wheaton

WILMETTE

Fun and Fireworks and Star Spangled Splash

Fireworks: 9:30 p.m.

Location: Gillson Park, 890 Michigan Avenue, Wilmette

WINNETKA

Winnetka's Fourth of July

Fireworks: 9:20 p.m.

Location: Duke Child's Field, 1321 Willow Road, Winnetka

WOODSTOCK

Fireworks: Thursday, July 4, at dusk

Location: Emricson Park, 1313 Kishwaukee Valley Road, Woodstock

YORKVILLE

Independence Day Celebration

Fireworks: Dusk

Location: Town Square, 301 North Bridge Street, Yorkville IL, 60560; fireworks viewing party at Yorkville American Legion Parking Lot (9054 East Veterans Parkway)

ZION

Fireworks: 9:30 p.m.

Location: Zion Park District Band Shell and Leisure Center, 2400 Dowie Memorial Drive, Zion