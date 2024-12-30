From fireworks to ballroom galas, Chicago is ready to ring in New Year 2025 in style

Chicago is all ready for a festive New Year's Eve, from fireworks to galas

Chicago is all ready for a festive New Year's Eve, from fireworks to galas

Chicago is all ready for a festive New Year's Eve, from fireworks to galas

CHICAGO (CBS) -- On Monday night, only one more sunrise remained for 2024—and there are plenty of opportunities to ring in the New Year in style in Chicago.

There are parties across the area—whether one prefers outdoors, a rooftop, or a ballroom. And a night ahead of time, organizers were putting their final touches on the events.

When the clock strikes midnight on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, there will be two opportunities to watch fireworks—one on the Riverwalk along the Chicago River, the other at Navy Pier.

Such shows never disappoint.

"You want to be here. Look at that view. It's amazing," said Laurent Boisdron of Offshore Rooftop at Navy Pier. "It's going to be fireworks right in front of us."

At Offshore Rooftop, they will continue with a New Year's Eve tradition. Just over 500 people will welcome 2025 from the rooftop—the highest point of the pier on its east end.

"It's going to be an amazing party tomorrow night," said Boisdron. "You know, we're already excited because our tickets are selling like crazy."

Offshore sells out every year.

Meanwhile along Michigan Avenue, the Happy New Year theme is front and center already—seen in lights on the Blue Cross Blue Shield Tower just to the east on Randolph Drive—and it's spilling over into the Congress Plaza Hotel.

Party favors line tables at the hotel at 520 S. Michigan Ave., as close to 2,000 people will pack three different halls there—including the famous Gold Room.

"We recommend men in suits, women in cocktail dresses and their dancing shoes, and have a good time," said Kunal Shah of 1-800NewYears.com.

Shah puts on the event at the Congress Hotel, where they don't worry about fireworks because they have a huge confetti and balloon drop at midnight.

"We'll have 50 3-foot balloons. We don't just have small balloons," he said. "We have a whole ballon show that goes on, and it's iconic."

Besides the party at the Congress, I-800NewYears.com puts on 20 different parties at hotels and rooftops across Chicago.

"When people call us, we have Rolodex of everything people would want—from big events to small events to lounge to nightclub to restaurant-style—kind of everything," said Shah.

Every genre of music is also available.

"Even this event particularly at the Congress Plaza Hotel, we have six different party areas going on—three different DJs," said Shah.

And while New York City drops its crystal ball in Times Square first, being on Eastern time, both Boisdron and Shah prefer Chicago for New Year's.

"I think Chicago does it better, because who wants to be outside," Shah said.

Anyone out and about who needs to get around is reminded that the Chicago Transit Authority and Pace offer free rides from midnight until 4 a.m. New Year's morning. Free Metra trains also head into downtown beginning 6 p.m. New Year's Day.

The popular Art on the Mart light show against the Merchandise Mart kicks off at 10 p.m., and will count down to the fireworks along the riverfront.