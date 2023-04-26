Watch CBS News
Man suffers cut when firework is thrown into food truck in Lawndale

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Someone threw a lit firework into a food truck in North Lawndale on Tuesday evening.

At 8:29 p.m., a man was in a food truck in the 3300 block of West Roosevelt Road when another man came up, and lit and threw an explosive device into the truck before running off.

After the device exploded, the victim suffered a small laceration to the left leg, police said. He refused medical attention.

The police Bomb Squad determined the device was consistent with fireworks.

No one was in custody late Tuesday. Area 4 detectives are investigating.

CBS Chicago Team
The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on April 25, 2023 / 10:35 PM

