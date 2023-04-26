Watch CBS News
Firework thrown into food truck in North Lawndale

By Asal Rezaei

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Police are searching for the suspect who threw an explosive device into a food truck, causing damage in North Lawndale. 

Chicago police said a man was inside the food truck, in the 3300 block of West Roosevelt Road just before 9 p.m., when he saw someone light and throw a firework into the truck. 

The man had a small cut on his leg. 

The suspect ran off. No arrests have been made. 

Asal Rezaei
Asal Rezaei joined CBS2 Chicago as a general assignment reporter in August 2021.

First published on April 26, 2023 / 5:29 AM

