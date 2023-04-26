Firework thrown into food truck in North Lawndale

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Police are searching for the suspect who threw an explosive device into a food truck, causing damage in North Lawndale.

Chicago police said a man was inside the food truck, in the 3300 block of West Roosevelt Road just before 9 p.m., when he saw someone light and throw a firework into the truck.

The man had a small cut on his leg.

The suspect ran off. No arrests have been made.