Firework thrown into food truck in North Lawndale
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Police are searching for the suspect who threw an explosive device into a food truck, causing damage in North Lawndale.
Chicago police said a man was inside the food truck, in the 3300 block of West Roosevelt Road just before 9 p.m., when he saw someone light and throw a firework into the truck.
The man had a small cut on his leg.
The suspect ran off. No arrests have been made.
