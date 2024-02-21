Firefighters make rescues as fire rages in South Side Chicago high-rise

People rescued from windows in high-rise fire in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- People were rescued through windows as a fire burned in a high-rise apartment building in the South Shore neighborhood late Wednesday afternoon.

The fire broke out on an upper floor of a 1920s-era high-rise at 7144 S. Jeffery Blvd.



The Fire Department called a 2-11 alarm for extra equipment and manpower.

Dramatic video from Citizen app shows firefighters using ladders to rescue people from their windows. Several people were seen with their heads outside their windows, waiting for firefighters and waving shirts to get their attention.

Video also appears to show a young woman being dropping from a second-floor window – with firefighters on the ground underneath to catch her.

As of 5 p.m., ground ladders remained set up in front of the building – having been placed there to make the external rescues.

The need for external rescues likely means a lot of smoke charged through the building – engulfing hallways and living spaces and forcing people to the windows.

Multiple patients were overcome by the smoke or were left feeling the aftereffects of the smoke.

Further information from the Fire Department was not immediately available.