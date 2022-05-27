Firefighter injured battling fire that swept through three-flat in South Austin

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A fire ripped through a three-flat apartment building in the South Austin neighborhood Thursday evening.

A firefighter was injured battling the blaze.

The Fire Department said the fire broke out at 4812 W. Jackson Blvd., just west of Cicero Avenue.

The Fire Department called a still-and-box alarm for extra manpower and equipment.

Photos provided by the CFD showed the building appeared to be gutted.

One firefighter was suffered a minor injury and was taken to Rush University Medical Center in good condition.