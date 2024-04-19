Fire sends smoke through residential building in south Chicago suburbs

Fire breaks out in residential building in south Chicago suburbs

BLUE ISLAND, Ill. (CBS) -- A fire broke out in a residential building in south suburban Blue Island Friday afternoon.

Fire crews were on the scene at 5 p.m. at 12510 Vincennes Rd.

Smoke was pouring out of the second floor of the building, but the smoke level decreased in volume as firefighters battled the blaze.

The building where the fire broke out is on the back of a lot, facing the alley.

It appeared that the fire might have spread up into the roof.

There were no reports of injuries.