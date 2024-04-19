Watch CBS News
Local News

Fire sends smoke through residential building in south Chicago suburbs

By Kris Habermehl

/ CBS Chicago

Fire breaks out in residential building in south Chicago suburbs
Fire breaks out in residential building in south Chicago suburbs 00:54

BLUE ISLAND, Ill. (CBS) -- A fire broke out in a residential building in south suburban Blue Island Friday afternoon.

Fire crews were on the scene at 5 p.m. at 12510 Vincennes Rd.

Smoke was pouring out of the second floor of the building, but the smoke level decreased in volume as firefighters battled the blaze.

The building where the fire broke out is on the back of a lot, facing the alley.

It appeared that the fire might have spread up into the roof.

There were no reports of injuries.

First published on April 19, 2024 / 5:27 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.