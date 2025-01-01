Residents rescued from early New Year's Day fire on Chicago's South Side

Several people rescued from fire early New Year's Day on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — Several people were rescued from a burning building in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood early New Year's Day.

Around 12:40 a.m., the Chicago Fire Department confirmed firefighters were responding to a fire on the fifth floor of a building in the

7000 block of South Shore Drive. CFD said firefighters had made multiple rescues and the fire was under control.

Video captured at the scene showed heavy flames and smoke coming from the roof of the building. Firefighters were seen carrying residents one by one down a ladder from the burning building.

A woman rescued from the fire told CBS News Chicago she was still unsure if her pet made it out of the building.

"It [smoke] was so thick in my apartment," Resident Melissa said. "My grandma is still on the ladder coming down."

It is unclear how many people were taken to local hospitals.

Some units in the building are badly damaged and the Red Cross is on the scene, helping displaced residents.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story.