Fire rages in house in north Chicago suburb of Lake Zurich

By Ellie Coatar

/ CBS Chicago

LAKE ZURICH, Ill. (CBS) -- A huge fire broke out Tuesday night in a house in far north suburban Lake Zurich.

Facebook video showed the house at 23525 N. Overhill Dr. in Lake Zurich going up in a wall of orange flames and smoke behind a grove of trees.

Video taken closer to the scene showed a side wall of a house collapsed and nearly on the ground as flames roared.

lake-zurich-fire-2.png
CapturedNews
lake-zurich-fire-3.png
CapturedNews

There were reports that the structure exploded.

A second alarm was called, and fire crews from multiple north and northwest suburbs responded to the scene.

Information on injuries, the cause, and other details were not immediately available.

First published on June 4, 2024 / 10:03 PM CDT

