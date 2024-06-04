Fire rages in house in north Chicago suburb of Lake Zurich

LAKE ZURICH, Ill. (CBS) -- A huge fire broke out Tuesday night in a house in far north suburban Lake Zurich.

Facebook video showed the house at 23525 N. Overhill Dr. in Lake Zurich going up in a wall of orange flames and smoke behind a grove of trees.

Video taken closer to the scene showed a side wall of a house collapsed and nearly on the ground as flames roared.

CapturedNews

There were reports that the structure exploded.

A second alarm was called, and fire crews from multiple north and northwest suburbs responded to the scene.

Information on injuries, the cause, and other details were not immediately available.